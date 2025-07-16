Trump finds new reason to call for Jerome Powell's firing: "He's terrible!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently suggested that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell should be fired for approving renovations to his agency's headquarters worth over a billion dollars.

While speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Trump harshly insulted Powell, calling him "terrible and a total stiff," and said speaking to him was like "talking to a chair" because of him having "no personality, no high intelligence."

"But the one thing I would have never guessed is that he would be spending two and a half billion dollars to build a little extension onto the Fed," Trump lamented.

When a reporter asked if he believed it was a fireable offense, Trump said, "I think it sort of is" and suggested Powell lied while testifying to Congress last month about the renovations.

According to CNN, the renovation project was approved by the Fed's board in 2017 with an original price of $1.9 billion, but after construction began in 2021, the cost swelled to $2.5 billion due to "unforeseen conditions" including asbestos removal, toxic contamination in soil, and a high water table.



Since he was re-elected, Trump has repeatedly criticized Powell for not lowering interest rates. Powell has argued that the Fed is waiting to see the impacts of Trump's controversial tariffs before deciding to lower rates.