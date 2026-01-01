Jack Smith says investigations proved beyond "reasonable doubt" that Trump committed crimes

Washington DC - A former top prosecutor told lawmakers his investigations into Donald Trump demonstrated "beyond a reasonable doubt" the president committed crimes aimed at overturning the 2020 election and hoarding government documents, according to testimony released Wednesday.

Former US Special Counsel Jack Smith arrives on the day of a closed-door deposition as part of a House Judiciary Committee inquiry into his now-dismissed cases against U.S. President Donald Trump over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and his retention of classified documents, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 17, 2025. © REUTERS

The 255-page transcript, made public by the House Judiciary Committee, provides the most comprehensive account yet of former special counsel Jack Smith's reasoning for charging Trump – and a point-by-point rebuttal to Republican claims that the prosecutions were politically motivated.

In a sworn deposition lasting more than eight hours earlier this month, Smith said the decision to bring charges rested with him but stressed that the underlying conduct was Trump's alone.

"Our investigation developed proof beyond a reasonable doubt that President Trump engaged in a criminal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election and to prevent the lawful transfer of power," Smith said.

"Our investigation also developed powerful evidence that showed that President Trump willfully retained highly classified documents after he left office in January of 2021, storing them at his social club, including in a ballroom and a bathroom."

Trump had been charged with conspiring to overturn the 2020 election and obstruct the peaceful transfer of power, and with unlawfully retaining classified documents while blocking efforts to recover them.

Both prosecutions were dropped after his reelection, in line with Justice Department policy barring the prosecution of a sitting president.´