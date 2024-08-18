Hurricane Ernesto downgraded to tropical storm after lashing Bermuda

Bermuda - Hurricane Ernesto was downgraded to a tropical storm Saturday after it lashed Bermuda with heavy rains and strong winds, leaving much of the British Atlantic Ocean territory without power before continuing on its path toward eastern Canada.

The hurricane, which hit Puerto Rico earlier this week, "will move away from Bermuda" Saturday night but would still create tropical storm conditions, according to the US-based National Hurricane Center.



It warned that it was possible for the storm to intensify on Sunday "and Ernesto could regain hurricane status."

It made landfall in Bermuda at 5:30 AM local time, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour, the NHC said.

"As Ernesto moves further away to the northeast, occasional squally showers from the west will continue to wet the Island," the Bermuda Weather Service said Saturday night, warning that seas would remain hazardous through the night.

The island was expected to see "drier and brighter weather" on Sunday as Ernesto moved northeast and passed near southeastern Newfoundland late Monday.

Ernesto was located some 100 miles northeast of the island around midnight local time and was expected to dump seven to nine inches of rain on Bermuda overall.