SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission set to launch early Friday

Washington DC - The SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission, a multiday orbital expedition set to feature the first-ever spacewalk by private citizens, is now scheduled to launch on Friday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

SpaceX's Polaris Dawn Falcon 9 rocket sits on Launch Complex 39A of NASA's Kennedy Space Center on August 26, 2024 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. © Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

An operations plan released by the agency indicates a four-hour launch window opening at 3:33 AM on Friday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, with backup opportunities on Saturday and Sunday. Elon Musk's company has not yet commented on the new launch window.



Organized by billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, the Polaris Dawn mission aims to reach a peak altitude of 870 miles – the highest for any crewed mission in over half a century, since NASA's Apollo program.

The highlight of the mission is set to be the first spacewalk by a four-member crew composed entirely of non-professional astronauts, who will be wearing sleek, newly developed SpaceX extravehicular activity (EVA) suits.

The launch was delayed twice last week, initially due to a technical issue with the launch tower and subsequently because of weather constraints affecting the splashdown phase.



Complicating matters further, a separate SpaceX Falcon 9 mission lost its first-stage booster, which typically performs a precision upright landing on a drone ship.