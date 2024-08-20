SpaceX counts down to first private spacewalk

Cape Canaveral, Florida - Four members of a SpaceX mission that will carry out the first ever private spacewalk arrived in Florida on Monday ahead of their takeoff next week.

From l. to r.: Anna Menon, Scott Poteet, Jared Isaacman, and Sarah Gillis, crew members of Polaris Dawn, attend a press conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. © REUTERS

The five-day expedition, named Polaris Dawn, will be led by US billionaire Jared Isaacman, who already chartered the first all-civilian orbital spaceflight in 2021, called Inspiration4.



"It's been two and a half years since we announced the Polaris program. It's been a really exciting journey of development and training," Isaacman told a press conference Monday.

He did not reveal how much he has spent on the program, which includes a total of three missions and which he jointly funds with SpaceX.

For the trip, the company has developed its first generation of space suits, which are white and futuristic.

"This will be epic," SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wrote on X, which he also owns.

The launch of the Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to take place before dawn next Monday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Two SpaceX employees will be on the trip: The first, Sarah Gillis, is in charge of astronaut training and trained Isaacman for Inspiration4. The second, Anna Menon, worked for NASA before joining SpaceX.

"I've spent years trying to put myself in the seat of astronauts in space, and I am really looking forward to learning firsthand what that experience is actually like," she said.

The fourth passenger is pilot Scott Poteet, a close friend of Isaacman.