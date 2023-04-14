Cavinder Twins break the internet with hot spring dresses!

New York, New York - The now-former college athletes Haley and Hanna Cavinder took full advantage of the beaming rays of sunshine in New York City to slay some spring fashion !

The Cavinder Twins, Haley and Hanna, showed off some stunning spring fashion on Thursday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@thecavindertwins

Since announcing their retirement from college basketball earlier this week, the Cavinder twins have been thoroughly enjoying life off the court!

And like their former days as student-athletes, Haley and Hanna have continued to keep their social media hot with daily viral posts.

On Thursday, the twins shared posts on TikTok and Instagram that highlighted their gorgeous bright-colored mint green and pink dresses.

The former Miami hoopers posted a video to TikTok with the caption, "when you retired and just went on the today show, but people are still commenting about how many points you scored this season."

Though the viral vid wasn't focused on their fashion, fans couldn't help but gush over the silk spring dresses that complimented their athletic figures.