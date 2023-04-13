Cavinder twins enjoy the retired life with a little help from an ex-college football star!

Gilbert, Arizona - It's safe to say that the Cavinder twins are enjoying their new lives as retired athletes .

After shocking on the internet on Tuesday when announcing their retirement from basketball, the Cavinder twins are celebrating their new retired life on TikTok. © Screenshot / Instagram / TikTok thecavindertwins

It's not easy to retire from a sport you've trained for over an entire lifetime.

But former Miami hoopers Haley and Hanna Cavinder are finding new ways to enjoy themselves.

After sending shockwaves on the internet on Tuesday when they announced their retirement from college basketball, the twins are back to having fun on TikTok.

Joined by fellow retired UCF football kicker and YouTuber Donald De La Haye, better known as "Dee", Haley and Hanna danced in the viral clip captioned "retired athletes have entered the chat [laughing emoji]".

Between their off-rhythm dancing and Dee's smooth backflip that included a hat style change, the TikTok gathered over a million views, thousands of likes, and hundreds of comments!

"@cavindertwins I was expecting a backflip too," one fan wrote.

"Can we have you guys play for one last year," another fan commented.

"Looks like you girls are enjoying life now. So happy for you," a third added.