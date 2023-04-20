Cavinder twins have fans flipping out over latest TikTok

Gilbert, Arizona - T he Cavinder twins have hinted at a possible future in WWE, but are they also hinting at a future in gymnastics?

Haley and Hanna Cavinder had fans flipping out on Wednesday after posting a TikTok that no one saw coming. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / thecavindertwins / TikTok / Cavidnertwins

Since stepping away from the hardwood earlier this month, Hanna and Haley Cavinder have been living it up!

The twin sisters are enjoying their newly retired life as former University of Miami basketball players, giving fans a taste of the freedom that comes with no longer being a student-athlete on social media.

The Cavinder twins have fans flipping out after posting a video that no one saw coming.

In the viral TikTok, the sisters are standing in front of the camera getting ready to perform one of their usual TikTok dances.

Then, out of nowhere, Haley grabs Hanna's foot before tossing her in the air for a backflip!

Fans didn't hesitate to run to the comments section to share their shock!