Cavinder Twins land major media deal for hit podcast

Gilbert, Arizona - To all wondering about the Cavinder twins next business move... they just got Betr!

The Cavinder twins have officially joined Betr Media in a major post-retirement business deal. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / cavindersinthechat & thecavindertwins

The former NIL college basketball queens Haley and Hanna Cavinder have just signed a major new deal with Betr.

Betr, a company disrupting legacy gambling and media, was co-founded by YouTuber turned-boxer Jake Paul in August 2022.

The twins will join the platform as Equity Partners, Content Creators, and Creative Directors, and they are set to bring their popular podcast, Twin Talk, exclusively to Betr Media.

The Cavinder Twins co-founded and launched the Twin Talk podcast on iHeartRadio in December 2022, during their successful NCAA Division 1 basketball career at Miami.

Now, the podcast will be a part of Betr's highly successful roster of podcast shows and brands, including BS w/ Jake Paul, 100x Club, Handshake Bets, Betr Combat with Bo Nickal, and Everybody Hates Derek - just to name a few!