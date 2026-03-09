Meghan Markle celebrates International Women's Day with rare snap of daughter Lilibet

Los Angeles, California - Meghan Markle shared a some insight into the life of her four-year-old daughter Lilibet in honor of International Women's Day.

On International Women's Day, Meghan Markle shared a cute snapshot of herself and her daughter, Princess Lilibet. © Screenshot/Instagram/@meghan

The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex posted a sweet photo on Instagram of her and her daughter cuddling on the beach and gazing out at the ocean together.

"For the woman she will one day be," Meghan wrote.

With a photo credit to "Papa Sussex," she also made it clear that her husband, Prince Harry, had taken the picture.

With this cute snap, the former actor commemorated International Women's Day, which celebrates the achievements of women and draws attention to equality and women's rights.

Shortly after, Harry and Meghan also announced their plans to travel to Australia in April, marking the couple's first visit to the continent since stepping down as working royals.