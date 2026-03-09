Meghan Markle celebrates International Women's Day with rare snap of daughter Lilibet

By Mia Berger

Los Angeles, California - Meghan Markle shared a some insight into the life of her four-year-old daughter Lilibet in honor of International Women's Day.

The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex posted a sweet photo on Instagram of her and her daughter cuddling on the beach and gazing out at the ocean together.

"For the woman she will one day be," Meghan wrote.

With a photo credit to "Papa Sussex," she also made it clear that her husband, Prince Harry, had taken the picture.

With this cute snap, the former actor commemorated International Women's Day, which celebrates the achievements of women and draws attention to equality and women's rights.

Shortly after, Harry and Meghan also announced their plans to travel to Australia in April, marking the couple's first visit to the continent since stepping down as working royals.

Harry and Meghan announce return to Australia

Prince Harry (l.) and Meghan Markle will be traveling to Australia in a few weeks.
"Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will visit Australia in mid-April to take part in a number of private, business, and philanthropic engagements," a spokesperson for the pair said, per People.

"Further details will be shared in due course."

Although the exact travel plans have not yet been made public, it is expected that Sydney and Melbourne will be on their itinerary.

Their two children are not expected to accompany them.

