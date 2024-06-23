Sha'Carri Richardson seals Olympic qualification with fairy tale win at athletics trials!

Eugene, Oregon - World 100 meters champion Sha'Carri Richardson earned a chance for Olympic redemption after winning the 100 at the US athletics trials on Saturday, booking her ticket to the Paris Games!

Three years after a positive marijuana test saw her kicked off the US team for the Tokyo Olympics, Richardson captured the women's 100 final in Eugene, Oregon, posting a time of 10.71 seconds, with Melissa Jefferson second at 10.80 and Twanisha Terry third with 10.89.



Richardson was behind at the start but surged to the lead in the middle and crossed the finish line in this year's world-best time with a wind of 0.8 meter per second.

"I feel honored," Richardson said. "I feel every chapter I've been through in my life designed and prepared me for this moment."

"I cannot wait to go to Paris and represent."