Simone Biles wins history-making 21st world title with all-around gymnastics gold

Antwerp, Belgium - Superstar Simone Biles continued her spectacular return from a two-year break by claiming a 21st world title with gold in the women's all-around at the World Gymnastics Championships on Friday.

Simone Biles celebrates on the podium after the Women's Individual All-Around Final during the 52nd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. © Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

Biles dominated the final in Antwerp, where she also won her first world title a decade ago, taking gold with a score of 58.399 points ahead of defending champion Rebeca Andrade of Brazil (56.766), with American teammate Shilese Jones taking bronze (56.332).



Biles (26) also took team gold with the United States on Wednesday, less than ten months ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Her sixth world all-around triumph also gives Biles her 27th world medal.

She could extend that tally as she is still in the running for four other podiums in the apparatus finals at the weekend.