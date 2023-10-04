Simone Biles goes for gold in quest to claim 20th world title

Antwerp, Belgium - Simone Biles claimed her 20th world title as she led the United States to a seventh straight women's team gold at the World Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp on Wednesday.

Simone Biles helped secure the seventh straight women's team gold for the US at the world gymnastics championships on Wednesday. © Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

The 26-year-old athlete returned from a two-year absence to help the United States extend their domination going back to 2011, in the absence of Russia, the last team to beat them in a major competition.

The Americans scored 167.729 points to take gold ahead of Brazil (165.530), with Olympic hosts France winning bronze (164.064).

Biles won her 26th world medal in the Flemish city where she rose to prominence ten years ago, winning four medals, including two gold.

She has made an impressive comeback two years after the grueling Tokyo Olympics.