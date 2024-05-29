Top golfer Scottie Scheffler's assault charges dropped by prosecutors

Louisville, Kentucky - Prosecutors in Kentucky on Wednesday dropped assault charges against top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler, who was arrested after a traffic incident outside the US PGA Championship earlier this month.

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell lodged a motion in court to dismiss all charges against Scheffler, and the judge in the case agreed.

O'Connell told the court that the evidence against Scheffler doesn't meet even the lower standard of probable cause needed for a charge to be prosecuted.

"Therefore, based on the totality of the evidence, my office cannot move forward in the prosecution of the charges filed against Mr. Scheffler," O'Connell told the court.

He said the golfer's assertion that the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding "is corroborated by the evidence."

On May 17, Louisville police handcuffed Scheffler and arrested him outside Valhalla Golf Club after he tried to go around a traffic jam as police investigated an earlier fatal accident.

Police said Scheffler's vehicle accelerated and dragged a police officer, who had injuries that required hospital treatment.

However, Scheffler stopped when he was directed to and has called the incident "a huge misunderstanding," his lawyer Steve Romines has said.