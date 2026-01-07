Travis Kelce addresses retirement rumors after "embarrassing" NFL season

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce weighed in on his future in the NFL after the tight end and his Kansas City Chiefs suffered an "embarrassing" end to their 2025-26 season.

Travis Kelce isn't ready to confirm whether or not he'll be returning to the NFL next season. © IAN MAULE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Wednesday's episode of New Heights, the 36-year-old admitted that the Chiefs missing the playoffs entirely after competing in last year's Super Bowl was a "tough way to go out".

"You try and look back on it right away and learn from it and even figure out where it all went wrong and how you could've been better on certain situations," he said, adding that it's "an embarrassing feeling, but you keep it moving."

Kansas City lost 14-12 in their matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, leaving their season record at 6-11.

As for whether that game was Travis' last time on the gridiron, as some fans suspect, the Catching Kelce star isn't ready to confirm or deny that just yet.

"I think, yeah, just being a regular human for a couple weeks, maybe a month or so, trying to figure out what I'm gonna do next in terms of my future in football," Travis said.

He added that he'd return "in a heartbeat" if he felt "confident" about being able to handle another potentially lengthy season, but he isn't sure about it at the moment.