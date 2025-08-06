Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted house hunting in Ohio – is retirement coming?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were reportedly seen house hunting in Cleveland, Ohio, and fans are now wondering about the tight end's future in the NFL.

By Jenna Cavaliere

Cleveland, Ohio - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were reportedly seen house hunting in Cleveland, Ohio. Now, fans are curious about his future in the NFL!

Taylor Swift (r.) and Travis Kelce were recently spotted house hunting in Cleveland, Ohio. © Collage: EAKIN HOWARD & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP It's been a long time coming! According to Cleveland Scene, the superstar couple toured two luxury homes in Northeast Ohio's eastside suburbs. The area is reportedly known for its old money vibes and, as locals joke, where babies are born with "fully funded 529 accounts." The move has sparked serious speculation about Travis' career, with fans wondering if this move means his time in the NFL could be coming to an end as early as next summer. Moving back to his home state near Westlake would be a big moment for the tight end – coming full circle by ending his football career where it started.

What's next for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?