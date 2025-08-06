Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted house hunting in Ohio – is retirement coming?
Cleveland, Ohio - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were reportedly seen house hunting in Cleveland, Ohio. Now, fans are curious about his future in the NFL!
It's been a long time coming!
According to Cleveland Scene, the superstar couple toured two luxury homes in Northeast Ohio's eastside suburbs.
The area is reportedly known for its old money vibes and, as locals joke, where babies are born with "fully funded 529 accounts."
The move has sparked serious speculation about Travis' career, with fans wondering if this move means his time in the NFL could be coming to an end as early as next summer.
Moving back to his home state near Westlake would be a big moment for the tight end – coming full circle by ending his football career where it started.
What's next for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?
Taylor and Travis have been dating since 2023, and fans have been buzzing about a possible engagement for months.
This house hunting trip just adds to the excitement.
Some fans even joke that Taylor made a surprise appearance in Happy Gilmore 2 as a bear that attacks Travis's character. (It's a funny theory, but who knows?!)
Right now, Travis is back at Kansas City Chiefs training camp getting ready for the 2025 season.
Their first game is against the Los Angeles Chargers, and soon after they'll play the Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.
Some sports experts believe Travis might continue playing after 2025, per The US Sun, but only if the Chiefs re-sign star wide receiver Tyreek Hill next year.
Otherwise, this move to Ohio could be a clear sign that Travis is ready to settle down and focus on life off the field – with Taylor by his side.
So, is this just house hunting, or the start of something new and permanent? Only time will tell!
Cover photo: Collage: EAKIN HOWARD & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP