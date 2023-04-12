Will the Cavinder twins become WWE's next big stars?
Gilbert, Arizona - Will the Cavinder twins become the next Bella Twins of WWE?
When Haley and Hanna Cavinder dropped the bombshell that they will not return to college hoops, the college basketball world was stunned.
Now, sports fans are predicting the twins' next career move, and it may include a sport that's just as physical.
After becoming some of the first student-athletes to sign NIL deals with WWE, fans now believe that the two sisters are secretly en route to becoming the next big thing in the world of wrestling.
"So the Cavinder Twins are stepping away from hoop? Is it just me or are they a lock for the WWE…..the next Bella Twins," one fan wrote on Twitter.
"Cavinder Twins……come to USF. (But they will probably be on NXT in a month or two)," someone else tweeted with the hope that the twins may appear in WWE's NXT, which prepares amateur wrestlers.
"THE CAVINDER TWINS HAVE RETIRED FROM BASKETBALL. ARE THEY HEADED TO THE WWE TO DO SOME MORE TWIN MAGIC," another fan excitedly asked!
WWE and college athletes go hand and hand
WWE is no stranger to having college athletes become some of its biggest stars.
For example, Big E was a former defensive lineman at Iowa, Roman Reigns was a former defensive lineman at Georgia Tech, and Bianca Belair was former track and field athlete at Tennessee.
Will the Cavinder twins make moves in the WWE ring soon? Only time will tell.
Cover photo: John Lamparski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP