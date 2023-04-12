Will the Cavinder twins become WWE's next big stars?

Gilbert, Arizona - Will the Cavinder twins become the next Bella Twins of WWE?

Sports fans from all over are predicting the Cavinder twins' next athletic career move may be a physical one. © John Lamparski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

When Haley and Hanna Cavinder dropped the bombshell that they will not return to college hoops, the college basketball world was stunned.

Now, sports fans are predicting the twins' next career move, and it may include a sport that's just as physical.

After becoming some of the first student-athletes to sign NIL deals with WWE, fans now believe that the two sisters are secretly en route to becoming the next big thing in the world of wrestling.

"So the Cavinder Twins are stepping away from hoop? Is it just me or are they a lock for the WWE…..the next Bella Twins," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Cavinder Twins……come to USF. (But they will probably be on NXT in a month or two)," someone else tweeted with the hope that the twins may appear in WWE's NXT, which prepares amateur wrestlers.

"THE CAVINDER TWINS HAVE RETIRED FROM BASKETBALL. ARE THEY HEADED TO THE WWE TO DO SOME MORE TWIN MAGIC," another fan excitedly asked!