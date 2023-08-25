LA Clippers and Utah Jazz to support Maui fire relief with special pre-season game

Honolulu, Hawaii - On Wednesday, the NBA 's Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz pledged the proceeds of their October 8 pre-season game in Hawaii to wildfire relief efforts on Maui.

The teams will meet at Honolulu's SimpliFi Arena and train in Hawaii before the game.

The Clippers will hold a training camp October 3-9 at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, while the Jazz will train at the Hawaii campus of Brigham Young University.

It will be the Clippers' fourth training camp in Hawaii since 2017.

Proceeds from the game will be donated to the Maui Strong Fund, which is being administered by the nonprofit Hawaii Community Foundation to address recovery needs in the wake of the deadliest fires to hit the US in a century.

At least 115 people have been confirmed dead, and authorities said Tuesday that more than 1,000 were still missing two weeks after the fires ravaged Maui and destroyed the historic town of Lahaina.

"We are proud to partner with the Clippers on this trip that will be so much bigger than basketball," the Jazz said in a statement.