Hawaii wildfire is worst natural disaster in state history as death toll skyrockets

Lahaina, Hawaii - A terrifying wildfire that left a historic Hawaiian town in charred ruins has killed over 50 people, authorities said Thursday, making it one of the deadliest disasters in the state's history.

The Hawaiian town of Lahaina was reduced to ashes by a devastating wildfire that killed dozens of people. © REUTERS

Wildfires on the west coast of Hawaii's Maui island – fueled by high winds from a nearby hurricane – broke out Tuesday and rapidly engulfed the seaside town of Lahaina.



The flames moved so quickly that many were caught off-guard, trapped in the streets or jumping into the ocean in a desperate bid to escape.

"It really looks like somebody came along and just bombed the whole town. It's completely devastated," said Canadian Brandon Wilson, who had traveled to Hawaii with his wife to celebrate their 25th anniversary, but was at the airport trying to get them a flight out.

"It was really hard to see," he said, teary-eyed. "You feel so bad for people. They lost their homes, their lives, their livelihoods."

The fires follow other extreme weather events in North America this summer, with record-breaking wildfires still burning across Canada and a major heatwave baking the US southwest.

"What we've seen today has been catastrophic... likely the largest natural disaster in Hawaii state history," Governor Josh Green said.



"In 1960 we had 61 fatalities when a large wave came through Big Island," he said earlier in the day, referring to a tragedy that struck a year after Hawaii became the 50th US state.

"This time, it's very likely that our death totals will significantly exceed that."