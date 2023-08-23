Hawaii wildfires: Hundreds still missing as authorities ask for help from relatives

Lahaina, Hawaii - At least 1,100 people are still missing two weeks after deadly wildfires ravaged Maui, authorities said Tuesday, with the FBI seeking family members' help in identifying the remains of the dead.

The fires were the deadliest to hit the US in a century, claiming at least 115 lives, according to the latest provisional death toll, a number that is expected to keep rising.



The tourist town of Lahaina, home to 12,000 people, was all but wiped off the map, with thousands of missing persons appearing on lists maintained by various organizations, including the police, Red Cross and shelters.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is now working to collate and verify the data, Special Agent Steven Merrill told reporters on Tuesday.

"We're cross-referencing all the lists so that we can determine who in fact truly is still unaccounted for," Merrill said.

As of Tuesday, the FBI had counted 1,100 missing persons, he added, with the number likely to rise. The agency has set up a dedicated telephone hotline and has encouraged relatives of the missing to contact them.

"We really need the public's help", said Merrill, particularly in terms of getting additional information to verify details for some of the missing.