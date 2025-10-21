NBA commissioner promises "big increase" in WNBA salaries as lockout looms

Los Angeles, California - National Basketball Association commissioner Adam Silver said on Tuesday WNBA players will receive a "big" salary increase when their new collective bargaining agreement is finalized.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver (l.) promised WNBA a "big increase" in salaries as a potential lockout looms. © Collage: EDUARDO LEAL / AFP & Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Silver told NBC television's Today Show WNBA players, who have been lobbying for a larger cut of league revenues amid surging interest in women's basketball, can expect to be paid more in a new deal.

Silver, who was speaking ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season's tip-off, was responding to a question comparing compensation for WNBA and NBA players.

WNBA players receive 9.3% of league revenues, while NBA players get roughly 50%.

"I think 'share' isn't the right way to look at it because there's so much more revenue in the NBA," Silver said.

"You should look at it in absolute numbers in terms of what they're making. They are going to get a big increase in this cycle of collective bargaining. And they deserve it."

The WNBA's current collective bargaining agreement will end on October 31, 2025, raising the possibility of a lockout if no agreement is reached before the deadline.