WNBA reveals home city for 15th team in latest expansion!

Portland, Oregon - The Women's NBA , enjoying a record-shattering season of growth, announced Wednesday it will add an expansion club in Portland, Oregon, for the 2026 season.

The league, which has been boosted by star rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese in its 28th season, has had record attendance and television viewership this year, as well as a record media rights deal.



The Portland club will be owned by RAJ Sports, led by Lisa Bhathal Merage and Alex Bhathal, who are also the owners of The National Women's Soccer League's Portland Thorns.

Portland, which had a WNBA team called the Fire from 2000-2002, becomes the third expansion host city for the WNBA, with the Golden State Valkyries to launch in San Francisco in 2025 and a Toronto team – the league's first international club – to start with Portland in 2026.

"As the WNBA builds on a season of unprecedented growth, bringing a team back to Portland is another important step forward," WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said.