Japan hails Shohei Ohtani's World Series triumph: "On top of the world"

Tokyo, Japan - MLB star Shohei Ohtani's World Series triumph was given blanket media coverage in his native Japan on Friday, with headlines proudly proclaiming it was just the start for their national hero.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani celebrates after winning the 2024 MLB World Series against the New York Yankees. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Ohtani's Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the title with a 4-1 series win over the New York Yankees, giving Ohtani his first championship in Major League Baseball.

The 30-year-old is wildly popular in Japan and his every move covered in minute detail by local media.

Friday's Sports Hochi newspaper said Ohtani "stood on top of the world."

"It was his first time in the postseason but he showed what he was made of," a columnist wrote.

"Make no mistake, Ohtani was leading from the front for the world's best."

Ohtani had a relatively quiet World Series by his sky-high standards. He was just 1-for-11 over the final three games of the series after hurting his shoulder in Game 2.

But his title victory capped a record-breaking first season with the Dodgers, whom he joined at the end of last year on the biggest contract in American sports history.