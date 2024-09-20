"Superhuman" Shohei Ohtani leaves Japan in awe after making MLB history

Los Angeles, California - Japan reacted with pride on Friday after Shohei Ohtani became the first player in Major League Baseball history to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches his two-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning at loanDepot Park. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Dodgers star from Japan made history with a seventh-inning homer in a 20-4 victory over the Marlins in Miami.

"We would like to congratulate him from the bottom of our heart," top government spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters in Tokyo.

"We sincerely hope Mr. Ohtani, who has already accomplished feat after feat and carved out a new era, will thrive further."

The landmark dominated Japanese morning news shows and social media. Newspapers rushed out special editions in Tokyo and elsewhere, including in Ohtani's hometown in the northern Iwate region.

"As a fellow Iwate native, I'm proud of him," one woman handed a special copy of the local paper told broadcaster NHK.

Social media users were similarly awe-struck.

"He is too incredible... truly superhuman," one wrote on X, formerly Twitter.