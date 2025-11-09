Two Cleveland Guardians pitchers indicted over rigged bets

New York, New York - Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz were indicted Sunday in New York on federal charges involving rigged bets on individual pitches in MLB games.

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase has been indicted on charges involving rigged bets in MLB games. © Nick Cammett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Dominican right-handers had been placed on leave by MLB since July while the league conducted an investigation into sports gambling surrounding them.

Ortiz was arrested Sunday in Boston and will appear in court on Monday, while Clase is not in custody.

Prosecutors in Brooklyn charged Clase, a 27-year-old closing reliever, and Ortiz, a 26-year-old starter, with being part of a scheme with corrupt bettors who placed hundreds of thousands of dollars in wagers on specific throws.

Charges included wire fraud conspiracy, honest services wire fraud conspiracy, conspiracy to influence sporting contests by bribery, and money laundering conspiracy.

"Professional athletes, like Luis Leandro Ortiz and Emmanuel Clase de la Cruz, hold a position of trust -- not only with their teammates and their professional leagues, but with fans who believe in fair play," US attorney Joseph Nocella said.

"As alleged, the defendants sold that trust to gamblers by fixing pitches," he added.

"When corruption infiltrates the sport, it brings disgrace not only to the participants but damages the public trust in an institution that is vital and dear to all of us."

The announcement follows the late October arrests of two prominent NBA basketball figures, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, in a separate, far-ranging probe into illegal gambling.