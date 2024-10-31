Dodgers clinch World Series with stunning win as Yankees collapse

New York, New York - The Los Angeles Dodgers punished a string of defensive blunders from the New York Yankees to win the World Series on Wednesday with a stunning come-from-behind 7-6 victory.

The LA Dodgers celebrated winning the World Series for the eighth time after sealing a comeback victory against the New York Yankees. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

On a night of spellbinding drama at Yankee Stadium, the Dodgers sealed their second MLB championship crown in five seasons and eighth overall after recovering from 5-0 down to seal a 4-1 series victory.

The Yankees, who had kept the series alive with an 11-4 rout in Game 4 on Tuesday, had looked poised to take the series back to Los Angeles after home runs from Aaron Judge, Jazz Chisholm and Giancarlo Stanton fired them into a five-run lead.

Yankees starter Gerrit Cole meanwhile produced a masterful performance from the mound to keep the Dodgers' potent offensive line-up scoreless through four innings.

But a catastrophic fifth inning by the Yankees which included a litany of fielding errors saw the Dodgers pile on five unearned runs to tie the score at 5-5.

Stanton scored Juan Soto with a sacrifice fly to restore New York's lead at 6-5 in the sixth, but the Dodgers hit back in the eighth with sac-flys from Gavin Lux and Mookie Betts giving them a slender 7-6 lead.