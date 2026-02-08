Winter Olympics: Lindsey Vonn undergoes surgery after horror crash

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy - Lindsey Vonn had surgery on a fracture of her left leg following her heavy fall in the Winter Olympics downhill, the hospital said in a statement given to Italian media on Sunday.

Lindsey Vonn broke her left leg in a horror crash that end her 2026 Olympic dreams on Sunday. © Collage: Marco BERTORELLO / AFP & Handout / various sources / AFP

"In the afternoon, [Vonn] underwent orthopaedic surgery to stabilize a fracture of the left leg," the Ca' Foncello hospital in Treviso said.

Vonn had been trying to claim the fourth Olympic medal of her career despite suffering a ruptured ACL in her left knee just over a week ago, but her race ended in agony after just 13 seconds.

The 41-year-old hit the snow face first, soon after pushing off from the start gate, and then rolled down the slope with her skis still attached.

Vonn's American teammate Breezy Johnson, who ultimately won the downhill, said that she felt "heartache" at the crash, which completely changed the complexion of the race.

Already the reigning world downhill champion, Johnson finished in front of Germany's Emma Aicher by just 0.04s, with Italy's speed specialist Sofia Goggia taking bronze in front of home fans.

Johan Eliasch, the president of the International Ski Federation, who was watching the race in Cortina, said Vonn's crash was "tragic, but it's ski racing, I'm afraid".

"And I can only say thank you for what she has done for our sport because this race has been the talk of the Games and it's put our sport in the best possible light," added Eliasch.

Kirsty Coventry, the head of the International Olympic Committee, said in a message to Vonn that "we're all thinking of you".

"You are an incredible inspiration, and will always be an Olympic champion," she added.

Vonn had insisted that she could not only compete but win against the world's best women skiers, some of whom are nearly half her age.