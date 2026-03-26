Olympics ban transgender women from competing with return of gender testing

Lausanne, Switzerland - The International Olympic Committee said on Thursday it was re-introducing testing for gender to determine eligibility to compete in the female category, preventing transgender women from competing.

The International Olympic Committee has banned transgender women from competing with the reintroduction of controversial gender testing. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

The screening will mean Olympic women's sports at the 2028 Los Angeles Games will be limited to biological females, which would also rule out those with differences in sexual development from competing.

The IOC is abandoning rules it brought in in 2021, which allowed individual federations to decide their own policy, and implementing a policy across all sports.

"Eligibility for any female category event at the Olympic Games or any other IOC event, including individual and team sports, is now limited to biological females, determined on the basis of a one‑time SRY gene screening," the IOC said in a statement.

The test will be carried out through a saliva sample, cheek swab, or blood sample.

IOC president Kirsty Coventry said: "The policy we have announced is based on science and has been led by medical experts.

"At the Olympic Games, even the smallest margins can be the difference between victory and defeat.

"So it is absolutely clear that it would not be fair for biological males to compete in the female category. In addition, in some sports it would simply not be safe."

The IOC is bringing in the new policy after the women's boxing competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics was rocked by a gender row involving Algerian fighter Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan, neither of whom is transgender.