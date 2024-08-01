Paris Olympics: Kate Douglass scores another big gold for Team USA in thrilling race

Paris, France - Kate Douglass of the US held off South African favorite Tatjana Smith to win a thrilling women's 200m breaststroke gold at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

US' Kate Douglass celebrates after winning the final of the women's 200m breaststroke swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on August 1, 2024. © JONATHAN NACKSTRAND / AFP

Defending champion Smith established an early lead, but Douglass was impressive at the turns as she finished in a time of 2min 19.24sec. Tes Schouten of the Netherlands took bronze.



The 22-year-old Douglass was the silver medallist in the 200m breaststroke at the 2023 and 2024 world championships.

"I'm really excited. For a while I wasn't sure if Olympic champion was going to be possible for me to say, and now it's just really exciting to see it happen," she said.

"I feel like I was just trying to stay calm and collected. I feel like the 200m breast, I pretty easily can stay relaxed before it, just because I have a specific race plan, and I know that if I stick to that, it's probably going to go pretty well," she continued.

"I'm really excited to be able to call myself an individual Olympic champion, and I'm really excited to get a gold for Team USA and help their medal count."