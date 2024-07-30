Paris Olympics: Men's triathlon postponed due to Seine pollution

Paris, France - The Olympic men's triathlon was postponed just hours before it was due to get under way on Tuesday after last-ditch water quality tests in the River Seine revealed unhealthy pollution levels, organizers said.

The Eiffel Tower is visible from the Triathlon start in the River Seine after the men's race was postponed amid water quality concerns. © REUTERS

In a blow to Olympic officials who have repeatedly vowed that the Seine would be safe for athletes to swim in, organizers said the men's event would be delayed by 24 hours and take place immediately after the women's race on Wednesday.



A joint statement from Paris 2024 and World Triathlon blamed the excessive pollution on the heavy rain that deluged the French capital on Friday and Saturday.

"Paris 2024 and World Triathlon reiterate that their priority is the health of the athletes," the statement said after a meeting held at 3:30 AM local time.

"The tests carried out in the Seine today revealed water quality levels that did not provide sufficient guarantees to allow the event to be held.

"Unfortunately, meteorological events beyond our control ... can alter water quality and compel us to reschedule the event for health reasons."