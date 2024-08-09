Paris Olympics: Sha'Carri Richardson shines as Team USA wins women's 4x100m relay gold

Paris, France - Sha'Carri Richardson conjured a dazzling last leg to power the US to victory in the Olympic women's 4x100m relay on Friday.

US' Sha'Carri Richardson crosses the finish line to win the women's 4x100m relay final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on Friday. © Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP

Richardson turned on the afterburners to overhaul Britain, Germany, and France in the home straight as the US quartet took gold in 41.78sec.

Britain took silver in 41.85sec while Germany finished with bronze after crossing in 41.97sec, just edging out host nation France.

The victory represented a redemption of sorts for Richardson, who had been heavily favored to win the individual 100m crown earlier in the Games only to be upset by St. Lucia's Julien Alfred.

In driving rain at the Stade de France, the US had looked to be struggling to get into the medal positions after Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry, and 200m gold medallist Gabby Thomas combined to leave Richardson in fourth place as she collected the baton on the last leg.

But the fiery 24-year-old Texan would not be denied, accelerating through the gears to sweep past Britain's Darryl Neita, Germany's Rebekka Haase and France's Chloe Galet.