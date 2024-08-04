Paris Olympics: USA's Grant Holloway cruises into 110m hurdles semis

Paris, France - Team USA's Grant Holloway cruised into the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics 110m hurdles in impressive style at the Stade de France on Sunday.

Team USA's Grant Holloway in action during heat 5 of the men's 110m hurdles round 1 at the Paris Olympics. © REUTERS

But reigning champion Hansle Parchment could only advance as one of the fastest qualifiers after finishing fifth, outside the automatic top three spots, in his heat.



Holloway clocked the fastest time of the day, 13.01 seconds, to win his heat, with the semi-finals scheduled for Wednesday at 1705 GMT and the final a day later at 19:45.

The 26-year-old is a three-time world champion and the second-fastest man in history at the event with a personal best of 12.81sec.

But he was surprisingly beaten into silver at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021 by Parchment.