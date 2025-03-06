The 2026 FIFA World Cup final will feature a Super Bowl-inspired halftime show

East Rutherford, New Jersey - The 2026 World Cup final in New Jersey will make history by having a Super Bowl-style halftime show, world soccer chief Gianni Infantino said Wednesday.

The 2026 World Cup final at Jersey's MetLife Stadium will feature a Super Bowl-inspired halftime show for the first time. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Coldplay band members Chris Martin and Phil Harvey will determine the artists who will perform at the MetLife Stadium, FIFA president Infantino said.

"I can confirm the first-ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final in New York/New Jersey," Infantino wrote on Instagram.

"This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world."

Infantino revealed the decision following a meeting of FIFA's commercial and media partners in Dallas ahead of the 2026 tournament, which will be co-hosted in the US, Canada and Mexico.

No further information about specific details or duration of the half-time show were revealed by Infantino.

The move – largely unpopular with soccer fans online – mirrors the show held during the final of last year's Copa America in Miami, when Colombian star Shakira performed at half-time at the Hard Rock Stadium.