Salman Rushdie gives surprising response to AI's threat to writers

Paris, France - Artificial intelligence tools may pose a threat to writers of thrillers and science fiction, but lack the originality and humor to challenge serious novelists , Salman Rushdie wrote in a French journal published Thursday.

Salman Rushdie said that artificial intelligence may pose a threat to more formulaic writers, but not serious novelists. © Ilya S. Savenok / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an article translated into French for the literary journal La Nouvelle Revue Francaise (NRF), Rushdie said he tested ChatGPT by asking it to write 200 words in his style.



He describes the results as "a bunch of nonsense."

"No reader who had read a single page of mine could think I was the author. Rather reassuring," he said, according to a translation of the article by AFP.

The Booker Prize-winning author of The Satanic Verses and Midnight's Children said that generative AI writing tools could be a threat to more formulaic writers, however.

"The trouble is that these creatures learn very quickly," he said, adding that this could be worrying for writers of genre literature like thrillers and science fiction, where originality is less important.

The threat could be particularly acute for film and TV writers.

"Given that Hollywood is constantly creating new versions of the same film, artificial intelligence could be used to draft screenplays," he said.