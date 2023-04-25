Avengers director Joe Russo sparks debate with predictions of AI-generated movies

Los Angeles, California - With artificial intelligence (AI) technology on everyone's minds these days, experts predict that it will influence our lives more and more in the next few years. The movie industry may be no exception, and director Joe Russo thinks it'll flip the industry upside down.

Joe Russo believes that artificial intelligence will have a significant impact on the film industry. © Collage: 123RF/pitinan & Valerie Macon / AFP

The 53-year-old filmmaker, known for his work on several of Marvel's Captain America and Avengers films, believes it may only be about two years before viewers could see the first movies created entirely using AI.

"There's a real possibility now for [AI] technology to become a really important factor in our lives because it's been embraced by Gen Z, and they grew up with it, they understand it, they know how to use it," Russo told Collider.

The existence of such technology, as well as enough people who know how to use them, offers a lot of options, in his opinion.

"So potentially, what you could do with it is obviously use it to engineer storytelling and change storytelling," Russo said.

The director believes that, in theory, future filmmakers could turn to an AI platform and say, "Hey, I want a movie starring my photoreal avatar and Marilyn Monroe's photoreal avatar. I want it to be a rom-com because I've had a rough day."

Russo's predictions have led many to share their intrigue - and concern - about AI's impact on cinema.