Supreme Court agrees to rule on mifepristone in critical moment for US abortion rights

Washington DC - The Supreme Court agreed on Wednesday to rule on restrictions imposed by a lower court on mifepristone, a widely used abortion pill, in the latest critical moment for reproductive rights in the US.

The lower court ruling has been on hold pending a decision by the nation's top court on whether it would hear the case.



The Supreme Court will hold oral arguments in the closely watched case next year and is expected to issue a decision by the end of June.

A conservative-dominated federal appeals court imposed restrictions in August on the use of mifepristone, which accounts for more than half of the abortions in the US.

The ruling by a three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based 5th Circuit Court of Appeals would limit use of mifepristone to the first seven weeks of pregnancy, instead of 10, and block it from being distributed by mail.

It would also require the abortion pill to be prescribed by a doctor.

Anti-abortion groups are seeking to have mifepristone banned, claiming despite its long track record that it is unsafe.