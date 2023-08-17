Federal court slaps restrictions on abortion pill, but ruling put on hold

New Orleans, Louisiana - A US federal appeals court on Wednesday imposed restrictions on a widely-used abortion pill, but the ruling will remain on hold as the Supreme Court decides whether to hear the case.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that mifepristone should only be available in the first seven weeks of pregnancy and may not be mailed. © REUTERS

The ruling by a three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based 5th Circuit Court of Appeals would limit use of mifepristone to the first seven weeks of pregnancy, instead of 10, and block it from being distributed by mail.



It would also require the abortion pill, which accounts for more than half of the abortions in the US, to be prescribed by a doctor.

Despite the ruling by the panel of conservative judges, two of whom were appointed by former President Donald Trump and one by former president George W. Bush, the drug will remain on the market for the time being.

Far-right anti-abortion groups are seeking to have mifepristone banned, claiming it is unsafe despite its long and established track record.

The appeals court said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which approved the abortion pill in 2000 and made it more readily available in 2016, "failed to address several important concerns about whether the drug would be safe for the women who use it."

At a hearing in May, the three judges pushed back against government arguments that the decision on whether to allow the use of mifepristone should be left to the FDA.