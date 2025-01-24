Trump gives speech at major anti-abortion March for Life rally in DC

Washington DC - Tens of thousands of anti- abortion activists, joined by masked neo-Nazis, converged in Washington on Friday to hear President Donald Trump address a rally.

Anti-abortion rights activists rally in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, during the annual "March for Life," on Friday. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

The self-described "pro-life" movement is on a roll as it staged the 52nd annual March for Life on the National Mall, invigorated by recent victories to restrict abortion and Trump's return to the presidency.

They scored a historic win in 2022 when the conservative-dominated Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling enshrining the right to abortion access everywhere in the US.

The march was something of a victory lap for the new Republican president, who claims credit for the ruling after appointing three of the conservative justices who were behind the ruling during his first term.

"In my second term, we will again stand proudly for families and for life," said Trump said in a pre-taped video message broadcast to the crowd.

Trump, who was touring natural disaster zones in North Carolina and California, vowed to "protect the historic gains" made by the anti-abortion movement.

And he repeated his frequent, inflammatory falsehood that Democrats want to legalize all abortion "even after birth."

Members of the neo-Nazi Patriot Front – which promotes the white supremacist conspiracy theory that immigrants are being brought to replace white Americans – marched to the rally in military style and brandished flags and Christian symbols.

Organizers of the "March for Life" say the goal of their movement is to not only change laws, "but to change the culture to ultimately make abortion unthinkable."

After succeeding in a decades-long campaign to have the Supreme Court overturn Roe, the movement is setting its sights on the legal fights playing out in individual states.