Republicans push anti-abortion "born alive" bill as Democrats slam gimmick

Washington DC - House Republicans approved a bill on Thursday that would ensure medical care for infants born alive during abortion procedures, in a vote largely labeled a gimmick by Democrats since such laws already exist.

House Republicans approved a bill on Thursday that would ensure medical care for infants born alive during abortion procedures, in a vote largely labeled a gimmick by Democrats since such laws already exist. © Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act requires health professionals to provide the "same degree of professional skill, care, and diligence" that would be offered during normal childbirth.

Practitioners who fall foul of the measure would face fines and up to five years in jail.

Democrats consistently dismiss such bills as redundant because it is already illegal for health workers to kill or neglect a newborn, and say such legislation aims to intimidate reproductive health care workers providing abortions.

The "born alive" legislation passed the House one day after a similar bill failed in the Senate amid a blockade by Democrats.

"The goal of this bill is to target and intimidate reproductive health care providers and make it harder for women to access vital health care," Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin said.

"In fact, it is already law that any child born in America – regardless of the circumstances surrounding that birth – is afforded equal protections," he said.

House Republicans are keen to get Democrats on the record as coming out against legislation that purports to combat "infanticide" – widely defined as the intentional killing of a child under the age of one.

All but two Democrats duly opposed the legislation.