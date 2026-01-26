Couple finds cat begging for help during a snowstorm – what comes next moves Reddit to tears!
West Virgina - When a couple heard frantic sounds outside their front door during a snowstorm, they went to check – and were stunned to discover who was sitting in the ice outside.
The couple from southern West Virginia shared the heartwarming story on Reddit.
The desperate cry for help came from a small orange cat, who was seeking shelter from the cold.
Accompanying the series of pictures shared by user @dead_wolf_walkin, he wrote: "The poor little dude was screaming at our front door during the ice storm.
"He ended up getting real comfy real quick."
The photos show the cat soaking wet shortly after he was rescued, then eating, and finally stretched out, completely relaxed on the sofa.
Originally, the man and his wife had planned to set up a box outside for the animal to take cover in, but then, the stray kitty met the couple's indoor cat at the door.
"They sniffed a bit and he roamed on in," the Reddit user explained.
"We just shrugged and prepped for a bath instead lol."
Stray cat is loving his new home!
The little stray also got on surprisingly well with the cats already living in the household. The couple suspects that he may have had a previous home, which could be why he is so trusting and cuddly.
If an owner comes forward, they will, of course, give him back, but if the cat was deliberately abandoned, they will keep the four-legged friend.
Neighbors who are involved with a local rescue organization report that they have already seen the feline several times and tried to gain its trust. They assume that it is a stray.
The couple actually already has four other cats. Two seem to keep their distance from the new addition, while another seems indifferent.
But in a touching twist, their kitty, who is orange like the stray, is convinced he has a new best friend!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Reddit/dead_wolf_walkin