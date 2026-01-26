Couple finds cat begging for help during a snowstorm – what comes next moves Reddit to tears!

West Virgina - When a couple heard frantic sounds outside their front door during a snowstorm, they went to check – and were stunned to discover who was sitting in the ice outside.

After just a short time, the initially frightened cat felt right at home. © Collage: Screenshots/Reddit/dead_wolf_walkin

The couple from southern West Virginia shared the heartwarming story on Reddit.

The desperate cry for help came from a small orange cat, who was seeking shelter from the cold.

Accompanying the series of pictures shared by user @dead_wolf_walkin, he wrote: "The poor little dude was screaming at our front door during the ice storm.

"He ended up getting real comfy real quick."

The photos show the cat soaking wet shortly after he was rescued, then eating, and finally stretched out, completely relaxed on the sofa.

Originally, the man and his wife had planned to set up a box outside for the animal to take cover in, but then, the stray kitty met the couple's indoor cat at the door.

"They sniffed a bit and he roamed on in," the Reddit user explained.

"We just shrugged and prepped for a bath instead lol."