Scaredy cat's "biggest fears" have got everyone cackling in hysterical viral video!

Freya the cat is not only a rather grouchy animal – hence videos of her going viral in which she is angry with her owners over something trivial – but she is also extremely skittish. Here's why!

Freya the cat doesn't like toasters. © Screenshot/TikTok/@freyathesiberian

In a popular TikTok clip, the kitty can be seen in all kinds of everyday situations that seem to scare the crud out of her.

First of all, there's the family toaster, which gives Freya half a heart attack every time the bread pops up.

Freya is also anything but comfortable with vacuum cleaners, regardless of whether it's a handheld stick vacuum or a robot vacuum cleaner running across the floor.

And worst of all? The doorbell – her mortal enemy.

In the caption to the funny scenes, Freya's owner describes these situations as the little cat's "biggest fears" and earns countless laugh emojis in the comments section.