Two cats adopted together nine years ago end up back at the shelter in heartbreaking abandonment
LaSalle, Illinois - Nine years ago, they were adopted together; now they have ended up back at the shelter together. The story of the two cats Natalie and Sunshine has moved internet users to tears.
In a Facebook post shared on Tuesday by the Safe House Animal Rescue League, the two kitties – one orange and one tri-colored – are shown as they entered the shelter nine years ago as kittens.
At the time, no one could have guessed the sad fate that would await them.
"The last time we saw these two sweet faces was about 9 years ago," the caption reads.
"They were adopted together as kittens and now, at about 9 1/2 years old, they have been returned to our rescue through no fault of their own."
After nearly a decade in a permanent home, Natalie and Sunshine are now completely terrified and overwhelmed by their new (or rather, old) situation.
According to the shelter, both are barely eating, pressing their heads against the corners of their enclosure, and not responding to petting or any other kind of attention from shelter workers.
In the post, the shelter asks for "strength, prayers, [and] well wishes" for the kitties, noting that "only time will heal their broken hearts and let them trust again."
Sudden cat abandonment caused chaos at the animal shelter
A spokesperson for the organization told Newsweek that Natalie and Sunshine were originally rescued in 2016, but there had been no contact with the adoptive family until last week, when an email suddenly arrived.
The owner had to relinquish the cats because he was moving into a new apartment where pets were prohibited.
"While we do not want to focus on fault-finding, there is an opportunity for education. Alternative steps to take would be that pet owners not agree to move into residences where they don't accept pets because they have pets," the spokesperson emphasized.
The short-term surrender had been particularly problematic, and the demand for the cats to be taken in immediately had led to a lot of issues.
As a result, planned rescue operations had to be canceled, leaving some kittens on the streets. The animal shelter also had to take care of the cats' veterinary documents.
"Requiring our no-kill rescue to immediately take the cats back in caused much turmoil," added the spokesperson.
"Threatening that the cats will be taken to an open intake organization if arrangements were not made immediately is just not acceptable at all."
