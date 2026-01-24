Two cats adopted together nine years ago end up back at the shelter in heartbreaking abandonment

LaSalle, Illinois - Nine years ago, they were adopted together; now they have ended up back at the shelter together. The story of the two cats Natalie and Sunshine has moved internet users to tears.

The two cats were returned to the shelter from which they were rescued nine years ago. © Screenshot/Facebook/Safe House Animal Rescue League

In a Facebook post shared on Tuesday by the Safe House Animal Rescue League, the two kitties – one orange and one tri-colored – are shown as they entered the shelter nine years ago as kittens.

At the time, no one could have guessed the sad fate that would await them.

"The last time we saw these two sweet faces was about 9 years ago," the caption reads.

"They were adopted together as kittens and now, at about 9 1/2 years old, they have been returned to our rescue through no fault of their own."

After nearly a decade in a permanent home, Natalie and Sunshine are now completely terrified and overwhelmed by their new (or rather, old) situation.

According to the shelter, both are barely eating, pressing their heads against the corners of their enclosure, and not responding to petting or any other kind of attention from shelter workers.

In the post, the shelter asks for "strength, prayers, [and] well wishes" for the kitties, noting that "only time will heal their broken hearts and let them trust again."