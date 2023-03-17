Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song secretly welcome baby No. 2!

Los Angeles, California - Actors Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin are definitely living the sweet life after the couple discreetly welcomed their second baby !

Oh baby! Brenda Song (r) and Macaulay Culkin surprised everyone with epic baby news! © Collage: AMY SUSSMAN & DAVID LIVINGSTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The engaged couple are no longer living home alone as their family continues to grow!

According to US Weekly, Brenda and Macaulay welcomed their second son Carson sometime before Christmas 2022.

The private pair's newest bundle of joy joins their first son Dakota, who was born in April 2021.

The Home Alone star and the Disney alum chose to keep the birth of their first son, named after Macaulay's late sister that tragically died in 2008, under wraps until they later confirmed his arrival in a joint statement.

"We are overjoyed," the couple stated at the time.

Nine months after welcoming their first son, People confirmed that Macaulay popped the question to Brenda, who clearly accepted as she was spotted sporting the diamond ring not too long afterward.

Though the lovebirds have been very low-key about their romance, Brenda did post a sweet birthday tribute to her boo back in 2020 on Instagram.

"I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you," she wrote at the time.