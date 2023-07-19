Largest wildfire in California right now reaches incredible size!

Lakeview, California - California saw a quiet start to the summer wildfire season this year, but fire activity picked up during the weekend heat wave with several blazes igniting.

The Rabbit Fire burns in Moreno Valley in Riverside County, California, as an extended heat wave continues to bring high temperatures to the area. © DAVID SWANSON / AFP

Most of them were put out or have remained small, but the Rabbit Fire burning near the community of Lakeview, just east of Los Angeles, grew rapidly in the heat and was 8,283 acres as of Tuesday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). It is the largest wildfire burning in California.

Some of the other active fires in the state include the 22-acre Lodoga Fire in Colusa County, the 338-acre Gavilan Fire and the 437-acre Reche Fire in Riverside County, and the 825-acre Pika Fire in Yosemite National Park.

The Rabbit Fire ignited Friday afternoon at the start of a heat event that sent inland temperatures in Southern California soaring into the triple digits. Lakeview hit a high of 102 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday and again on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

More heat is on the way this week with Lakeview forecast to hit a high of 104 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday and 107 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.