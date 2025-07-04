Madre Fire: California battles biggest wildfire of the year amid Trump climate cuts

San Luis Obispo, California - More than 300 firefighters on Thursday battled a massive blaze in California, which is dreading summer wildfires at a time when President Donald Trump is gutting federal agencies tasked with fighting climate disasters.

The Madre Fire burns near New Cuyama, California, on July 3, 2025. © REUTERS

The "Madre Fire" broke out on Wednesday in San Luis Obispo, a rural county in the heart of the state. Around 200 people were ordered to evacuate, with dozens of buildings threatened by the flames.

It is the largest blaze so far this year in California, which was scarred by wildfires that destroyed swaths of Los Angeles at the start of the year.

The fire has spread quickly: in 24 hours, it has ravaged over 52,000 acres, according to the state's fire service Cal Fire.

Images from the state warning system showed thick columns of black smoke overhanging mountains in the hilly, remote region.

"The state will always show up to protect all communities – no matter where a fire begins," California Governor Gavin Newsom said on X, announcing the deployment of reinforcements.