Forest Service mass layoffs and budget cuts may worsen wildfires, experts warn

Washington DC - Experts are warning that wildfires will worsen and become harder to control if the Trump administration continues with plans to reduce staff numbers and gut funding.

The US Forest Service (USFS) is likely to lay off about 3,400 employees, or about 10% of its workforce, Politico reported on Thursday. Cuts will include jobs related to the prevention and mitigation of major wildfires.

Public safety employees at the USFS such as firefighters are not included in the layoffs. But those who work on mitigation – including the maintenance of fire trails and watershed restoration – will be hit hard.

In addition, a sizable budget cut is expected, which will likely see projects scrapped and services weakened, harming efforts to prevent severe wildfires like those seen in California in January.

Now, experts are issuing a stark warning that these cuts have the potential to damage wildfire mitigation and, as a result, worsen future wildfires.

"The forests were already in crisis," a wildfire prevention expert in California told the New York Times. "This is pulling the rug out from that entire endeavor."

While President Donald Trump has cited an improvement in government efficiency as the main reason for the cuts, the heightened exposure to natural disasters could prove devastating.

"We’ve been understaffed for many years," said one USFS manager. "When we get to July and August, and we have forest fires, how are we going to manage those?"