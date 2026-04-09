Iran's new supreme leader urges peace with US: "We did not seek war and we do not want it"

Tehran, Iran - Iran 's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, in his latest written message, said that the Islamic republic does not want war with the US and Israel but would protect its rights as a nation, state television reported Thursday.

Cars drive past a billboard bearing an image of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei near the Iraqi Intelligence Directorate in the Mansour district of Baghdad on March 21, 2026. © Ahmad AL-RUBAYE / AFP

"We did not seek war and we do not want it," he said in the message read out on state TV, coinciding with 40 days since his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed on February 28, the first day of the war.

"But we will not renounce our legitimate rights under any circumstances, and in this respect, we consider the entire resistance front as a whole," he added, in an apparent reference to Lebanon where Israel is fighting a war with Tehran's ally Hezbollah.

Iran this week agreed to a fragile two-week ceasefire with the US that could lead to peace negotiations after threats of annihilation from US President Donald Trump.

Khamenei told Iranians that they must "not imagine that taking to the streets is no longer necessary" despite the announcement of the ceasefire.