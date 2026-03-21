Israel strikes Tehran and Beirut as Trump mulls "winding down" war

Tehran, Iran - Israel launched fresh strikes on Tehran and Beirut on Saturday after President Donald Trump said he was considering "winding down" military operations against Iran following three weeks of war.

A double rainbow arcs over a building after rainfall as Iranians celebrate the spring holiday of Nowruz in Tehran on March 20, 2026. © ATTA KENARE / AFP

After Iranian missile fire at Israel overnight, the Israeli military said it had carried out strikes on what it called "regime targets" in Iran's capital, which has been under bombardment since a US-Israeli attack started the war on February 28.

The latest barrage came as Trump signaled a retreat from the objective of regime change in Iran and the Treasury Department lifted sanctions on Iranian oil already at sea to ease global supply fears.

"We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East," Trump said in a social media post.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump and the Pentagon "predicted it would take approximately 4-6 weeks to achieve this mission," as the conflict headed towards a fourth week on Saturday.

However, media outlets reported Friday that Washington was deploying thousands of Marines to the Middle East, in a possible sign of a coming ground operation.

Trump told reporters he was not looking for a truce because Washington was "obliterating" Iran.

But Tehran has kept up its retaliatory drone and missile attacks on Gulf nations it accuses of serving as launchpads for US strikes, as well as on Israel.

Kuwait reported a missile and drone attack early Saturday, and Saudi Arabia said it intercepted more than two dozen drones, as Muslims in the region and beyond celebrated Eid al-Fitr, the holiday that marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Israel had shuttered access to the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem's annexed Old City and other holy sites.

"Al-Aqsa has been taken from us," said Wajdi Mohammed Shweiki, a Palestinian man in his 60s. "It's a catastrophic situation for the inhabitants of Jerusalem, for Palestinians in general and for all Muslims across the globe."