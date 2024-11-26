Israel and Hezbollah agree to Lebanon ceasefire deal as Biden hails "good news"

Jerusalem, Israel - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would bring a US-brokered proposal for a ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon to his security cabinet for a vote as soon as Tuesday evening.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would bring a US-brokered proposal for a ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon to his security cabinet for a vote as soon as Tuesday evening. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

"Citizens of Israel, this evening I will bring a ceasefire outline for the [security] cabinet's approval," Netanyahu said in a televised address.

Netanyahu did not say how long the truce would last, noting, "The length of the ceasefire depends on what happens in Lebanon".

He added: "If Hezbollah violates the agreement and attempts to rearm, we will strike. If they try to renew terror activities near the border, we will strike. If they launch a rocket, dig a tunnel, or bring in a truck with missiles, we will strike."

Key Israel backer the US has led ceasefire efforts for Lebanon alongside allies, including France.

"In full coordination with the United States, we are maintaining full military freedom of action," he said.

Lebanese authorities say that Israel has killed more than 3,799 people since October 2023, most of them since September.