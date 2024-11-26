Israel and Hezbollah agree to Lebanon ceasefire deal as Biden hails "good news"
Jerusalem, Israel - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would bring a US-brokered proposal for a ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon to his security cabinet for a vote as soon as Tuesday evening.
"Citizens of Israel, this evening I will bring a ceasefire outline for the [security] cabinet's approval," Netanyahu said in a televised address.
Netanyahu did not say how long the truce would last, noting, "The length of the ceasefire depends on what happens in Lebanon".
He added: "If Hezbollah violates the agreement and attempts to rearm, we will strike. If they try to renew terror activities near the border, we will strike. If they launch a rocket, dig a tunnel, or bring in a truck with missiles, we will strike."
Key Israel backer the US has led ceasefire efforts for Lebanon alongside allies, including France.
"In full coordination with the United States, we are maintaining full military freedom of action," he said.
Lebanese authorities say that Israel has killed more than 3,799 people since October 2023, most of them since September.
Gaza genocide continues amid Lebanon ceasefire negotiations
Netanyahu listed Israel's reasons for a ceasefire, including "focusing on the Iranian threat" and "isolating Hamas".
Netanyahu said Israel would ramp up its fight against Hamas in Gaza.
"From day two of the war, Hamas was counting on Hezbollah to fight by its side. With Hezbollah out of the picture, Hamas is left on its own," he said.
"We will increase our pressure on Hamas, and that will help us in our sacred mission of releasing our hostages."
Israel's assault on Gaza, which has killed at least 44,249 people, has been classified as a genocide. The US has continued to fund the assault with billions of dollars worth of deadly weapons despite international outcry over Israel's conduct in the war.
UPDATE, 4:06 PM ET: Biden confirms ceasefire deal has been approved
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday welcomed as "good news" a US and French-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
The deal will come into force on Wednesday at 4:00 AM local time, Biden said, speaking at the White House as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced his ministers had approved the deal.
In a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron, Biden said the deal "will create the conditions to restore lasting calm."
Cover photo: IBRAHIM AMRO / AFP