Bethlehem marks somber Christmas amid Gaza genocide

Bethlehem, Palestine - Hundreds of people gathered at the Church of the Nativity in the Christian holy city of Bethlehem on Tuesday to mark another solemn Christmas amid the Gaza genocide .

Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads the yearly Christmas procession outside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on December 24, 2024. © HAZEM BADER / AFP

Missing for a second consecutive year were the festive decorations, and the crowd paled in comparison to the throngs of tourists and pilgrims of Christmases past – a reflection of the somber mood as Israel's genocide in Gaza rages on.

At Manger Square, the heart of the Palestinian city dominated by the revered church that marks the site where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, a group of scouts held a small parade that broke the morning's silence.

"Our children want to play and laugh," read a sign carried by one of them, as his friends whistled and cheered.

The genocide in Gaza – which is cut off from the occupied West Bank by Israeli-claimed territory – has left 45,338 people dead, according to the Gaza's health ministry. The British medical journal Lancet and other experts believe the true death toll to be far greater, upwards of 186,000 as of last July.

Traditionally in Bethlehem, a grand Christmas tree would light up Manger Square, but local authorities opted against elaborate celebrations for a second year.

"This year we limited our joy," Bethlehem mayor Anton Salman told AFP.

Prayers, including the church's famed midnight mass, will still be held in the presence of the Catholic Church's Latin Patriarch, but the festivities will be of a more strictly religious nature.